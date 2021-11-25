West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Winners for November 25 to be Declared at 4 PM; Check Details

It’s Thursday, and West Bengal State Lottery Department will host the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery. A single ticket for the Thursday lottery costs Rs. 6 and with luck, by your side, it can guide you to win prize money up to Rs. 50 lakh. If you have bought the ticket for November 25 Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery, note that the result will be announced by 4 PM. The state lottery department will update the result online on the official portal www.lotterysambadresult.in.

The department will roll out the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lucky draw at Kolkata’s Ganesh Chandra Avenue. Though prizes are offered up to 5th position, one extra ticket is pulled out for the consolation prize. If you make up to the winning list, you will be eligible to lay hands on some cash prize.

Here is the list of monetary prizes that one can win in the West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery:

First Prize- Rs 50 lakh

Second Prize- Rs 9,000

Third Prize- Rs 500

Fourth Prize- Rs 250

Fifth Prize- Rs 120

Consolation Prize- Rs 1,000

How to check result of Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery? Follow These Steps

Step 1: The West Bengal Thursday lottery results will be uploaded on the official website, www.lotterysambadresult.in. Open it by 4 PM.

Step 2: Click on the link leading to the winning list of November 25 Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery

Step 3: The winners of each position will get displayed in a pdf.

Step 4: Check the list and see if you are one of them.

The lucky winners of the West Bengal Thursday lottery must note that they will have to complete the verification process to claim the prize money. Winners have to make sure that the winning ticket is not destroyed or mutilated in any way. The winning tickets are required to be submitted at the West Bengal Gazette office, for the verification process, along with id proof.

Note that the ticket has to be submitted within 30 days, to claim the prize money. Once the time period is over, no requests will be entertained and the ticket will be treated as invalid.

