West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Winners to be Announced at 4 PM; Details Below

The West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery is a weekly lottery conducted every Thursday at Ganesh Chandra Avenue in Kolkata. The result for this weekly Thursday lottery is declared at 4 PM online on the official portal lotterysambadresult.in and offline in the local newspapers as well. The winners of this West Bengal Sambad lottery is declared through a lucky draw supervised by two independent judges.

The one who’s lucky enough to win the lottery draw is entitled to take a prize money of up to Rs 50 lakh. The West Begal state lottery department offers a total of six prizes for Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery. The details of the prizes are available on the portal and can be checked here as well. The list of prizes that a ticket holder of West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi can win is given below:

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9,000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Fifth prize: Rs 120

Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

Those who participated in Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery scheduled for October 7 can check the result by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the homepage of West Bengal lottery Sambad’s website i.e, www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Next, search for Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi 4.00 pm result dated October 7 link

Step 3: Upon tapping the link, the result pdf will be opened on the fresh webpage

Step 4: The participants can check the winning lottery numbers and see if the’re one of them or not.

The winners must note that only winning the West Bengal weekly lottery draw is not enough. They will have also have to claim their prize money from the West Bengal Gazzette Office within 30 days or else the ticket validity will expire. The winners can get their prizes only after completing the verification conducted by the concerned officials.

Those who want to participate in West Bengal Sambad lottery can purchase the lottery ticket from any state-authorised vendor at a cost of Rs 6.

