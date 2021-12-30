West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Winners to Get Prizes Upto Rs 50 Lakh

West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: In case you have bought the ticket of West Bengal Lottery Sambad’s weekly lucky draw, you might get some good news today. The results for West Bengal Lottery department’s Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lucky draw for December 30 will be announced soon. To check the result, participants have to head to the official website: www.lotterysambadonline.com

Here is how you can check the list of December 30, Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lucky draw winners:

Step 1. Open the official website of the West Bengal State lottery department on any internet browser, or you can simply follow the link: www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2. The homepage of Lottery Sambad website features a number of links for the lucky draw results. However, you have to look for ‘December 30, Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi, 4 pm result’. Click on the link and it will guide you to a new webpage.

Step 3. Winners of December 30 Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lucky draw will appear.

Now match the winning ticket numbers with your Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery ticket. Participants who bag the first prize in the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lucky draw will win Rs. 50 lakh, followed by the first runner-up who will receive Rs. 9,000. The third and fourth prizes of the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery will be awarded Rs 500 and Rs 250.

Lottery Sambad also announces the fifth prize in the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lucky draw worth Rs 120 along with a consolation prize of Rs 1,000 for one lucky winner.

If your Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi ticket number appears in the winning list of today’s Sambad Lottery, you will have to visit the West Bengal Gazette office, within 30 days from the announcement day of the results to claim the prize money. The money will get transferred after a verification process and tax deduction.

