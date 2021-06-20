West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Lottery Results for June 20 at 4 PM; Here's How to Check

A lot of states in India hold regular lotteries, conducted by the allocated government offices, to give away attractive prize money to the participants. While most of these lotteries are draw-based, where a lucky winner is announced by choosing a ticket number, a few states hold lottery based on traditional games like archery. The West Bengal Lottery Department also conducts lottery game every day, based on lucky draw.

For Sunday, the department conducts Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Lottery, for which people can buy tickets from the lottery offices and shops. The result of different lucky draws held by the West Bengal Lottery Department is announced by 4pm, every day. The participants can visit the official website, www.lotterysambadresult.in, after the results are announced, to check if they have won a prize.

The winning amount can be anywhere between Rs 50 lakh to Rs 120, depending on the position of the winner. If you are lucky enough to win the premier position, you can take home Rs 50 lakh with you, whereas the consolation prize is fixed at Rs 1000. For second and third prize winners, the winning amount money are Rs 9000 and Rs 500, while the fourth prize winner receives Rs 250. If you get the fifth position, you can claim Rs 120 as your prize.

You can follow some easy steps to check the results for Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Sunday results:

Step 1: Visit the official website by using the web address, www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: On the homepage, there will be a link directing you to Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Lottery

Step 3: Click on it, and a new image will open with all the winning numbers

The winners will need to verify themselves in order to receive the money. To do so, visit the office of the Lottery Department within 30 days of the declaration of the result.

It is to be noted the first prize falls within tax bracket and the amount will be handed over after tax deduction at source.

