West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Result at 4 PM; 1st Prize Winner to get Rs 50 Lakh

The West Bengal State Lottery Department organises daily lotteries throughout the seven days of the week. The Sunday lottery held by the department is known as the Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Lottery. The first prize winner of this lottery gets to take home a sum of Rs 50 Lakh. The subsequent winners who are lucky enough to win the second, third and fourth prize receive Rs 9000, Rs 500 and Rs 250, respectively. Apart from these four prizes, there is also a consolation prize worth Rs 1000. The result for the Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Lottery of August 1 will be declared at 4 PM on www.lotterysambadresult.in.

For checking the result of Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Lottery of August 1, follow these easy steps:

Step 1: Visit https://lotterysambadresult.in through any internet browser of your choice

Step 2: You will see a link related to the result of Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Lottery of August 1 on the homepage of the official website

Step 3: A new window will open on your screen wherein the list of winning numbers of Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Lottery of August 1 will be mentioned. Carefully match the numbers with the digits of your lottery ticket.

If you have won any prize in the Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Lottery of August 1, then you will have to do the following things:

Visit the West Bengal State Lottery Department within a period of 30 days from August 1. Make sure you are carrying your Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Lottery ticket of August 1 along with a valid photo ID proof.

Your prize money will only be credited once the entire verification process is successfully completed. In case the money you have won falls under the tax bracket, then the tax will be deducted at the source.

If you did not win a prize in the Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Lottery of August 1, then you can try your luck in the other lotteries that are conducted by the West Bengal State Lottery Department. These include, Bangalakshmi Torsha, Bangabhumi Raidak, Bangabhumi Ajay, Bangasree Damodar, Bangalakshmi Teesta, and Bangabhumi Ichamati.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here