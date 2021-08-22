West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Result for August 22 at 4 PM; 1st Prize Winner to get Rs 50 Lakh

The West Bengal State Lottery Department for Sunday is known as Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Lottery. The result for August 22, Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Lottery will be declared at 4 pm on www.lotterysambadresult.in. Those who have purchased the lottery ticket must keep their numbers ready before checking the result. Those who do not win the lottery on Sunday can try their luck on any other day of the week. The state department organises daily lotteries throughout the seven days of the week. The day-wise daily lotteries from Monday to Saturday are named Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta, Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha, Dear Bangabhumi Raidak, Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi, Dear Bangabhumi Ajay, and Dear Bangasree Damodar, respectively.

The daily lottery prizes offered by the West Bengal State Lottery Department are fixed at Rs 50 Lakh, Rs 9000, Rs 500 and Rs 250 for first, second, third, and fourth prize winners. Along with these prizes, there is also a consolation prize for Rs 1000. For claiming the prize money, the winner will have to report to the West Bengal State Lottery Department office with their photo ID card and winning ticket within 30 days from August 22. Further, those prize winners who have won a taxable amount must note that they will receive their money after TDS deduction.

To check Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Lottery result of August 22, follow these easy steps:

Step 1: Go to https://lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Click on the link related to the result of Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Lottery of August 22 on the homepage

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where a list of winning ticket numbers for Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Lottery of August 22 will be mentioned. Make sure you carefully match the digits on the website with your ticket number.

