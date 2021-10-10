West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Result for October 10 at 4 PM; 1st Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 lakh

If you did not get the time throughout the week, to place bets and win money via the West Bengal lotteries, here is an opportunity to do it. As it is well known that the West Bengal state lottery department organises a number of lotteries, the drill continues on Sunday too.

The lottery department holds the lucky draw for the Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati lottery, every Sunday. Without wasting time, buy the tickets for the Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati lottery as the results of the same will be revealed at 4 pm, IST. Open the West Bengal Lottery department’s official website, www.lotterysambadresult.in to view the result. Keep the lottery ticket safely because if you win the lucky draw, you might get a chance to lay hands on some monetary rewards.

For the record, the Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Lottery offers five prizes –

The lucky winner, who bags the first spot in the winning list of Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Lottery, gets a whopping prize of Rs. 50 lakh. For bagging the second spot, winners are awarded a monetary reward of Rs. 9,000. The individuals who bag the third and fourth spots are given a prize of Rs. 500 and Rs. 250.

And the last prize of the Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Lottery is Rs. 120, which is handed over to the person who secures the fifth spot. Along with these five prizes, a consolation prize worth Rs. 1,000 is given to one lucky winner of the Sunday lottery.

If you have bagged any spot in the winning list of the October 10 Sunday lottery, note that you have only 30 days, from the day of announcement of results, to claim your reward. Carry a valid photo ID proof and the winning ticket to the West Bengal State Lottery department’s office.

Make sure that the ticket is not damaged in any way. Post the verification, the winning amount gets credited to the individual’s account. In case the winning amount falls in the tax bracket, an amount (tax) will get deducted and the remaining cash prize will be credited.

