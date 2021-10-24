West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Result for October 24 at 4 PM; 1st Prize Winner to get Rs 50 Lakh

Unlike other state lotteries, the West Bengal state lottery department hosts betting games throughout the week. The lucky draw for the Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati lottery is held every Sunday. Buy the tickets for the Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati lottery within time as the results of the same will be revealed at 4 pm IST.

The result of Sunday lottery is made public on West Bengal Lottery department’s official website, www.lotterysambadresult.in. In case you win any spot in the lucky draw, you might get a chance to lay hands on monetary rewards of Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Lottery.

For the record, the Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Lottery offers these five prizes:

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Rs 50 lakh Second prize: Rs 9,000

Rs 9,000 Third prize: Rs 500

Rs 500 Fourth prize: Rs 250

Rs 250 Fifth prize: Rs 120

Apart from these five prizes, a consolation cash prize of Rs. 1,000 is given to one lucky winner of the Sunday, October 24 lottery.

Step-by-step process to view October 24, Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Lottery results:

Step 1: Open the Sambad Lottery official website, www.lotterysambadresult.in via any internet browser.

Step 2: The homepage will open. Look for the hyperlink reading - ‘Lottery Sambad Result 24.10.2021 Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati’ 4.00 pm result.

Step 3: Once you click on it, the winning ticket numbers will appear on your screens.

Step 4: Match the result with your lottery ticket number.

If you have managed any spot in the winning list of the October 24 Sunday lottery, the validity for claiming the prize is only 30 days from the day of announcement of results.

Visit the West Bengal Gazette office, with the winning ticket and valid photo ID proof. You have to make sure that the ticket is not damaged or mutilated in any way.

Post the verification, the winning amount gets credited to the individual’s account (once the tax is deducted). The winning ticket should not be mutilated in any way. In case it is damaged, the winning amount will not be credited.

