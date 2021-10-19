West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Result for October 3; Here is How to Check

Throughout the week, West Bengal state lottery department organises several lotteries so that locals can place bets and win money. Sundays are for the Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati lottery. Have you bought the ticket for October 3 Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati lottery yet? I

f not, then hurry up as the results of Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati will be revealed on the West Bengal Lottery department’s official website, www.lotterysambadresult.in at 4 pm IST. Do not misplace the lottery ticket because if you win the lucky draw, you might get a chance to lay hands on monetary rewards.

Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Lottery offers five prizes –

In the winning list of Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Lottery, the ticket holder who bags the first spot is awarded a whopping prize of Rs 50 lakh. Individual/individuals who secure the second spot are rewarded Rs 9,000, and the winner of the third spot is given Rs 500.

The winning prizes do not end here, Rs 250 is given to the ticket holder who comes fourth. And the last prize of Rs 120 is given to the individual who gets the fifth position. Other than this, a consolation prize of Rs 1,000 is also given to one of the lucky winners of the Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Lottery.

If you have managed to bag a spot in the winning list of October 3 Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Lottery, you have to claim your respective rewards within 30 days of the announcement of results.

The ticket holders who win in the Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Lottery have to submit a valid photo ID proof along with the winning ticket at the West Bengal State Lottery department’s office. Make sure that the winning ticket should not be damaged or mutilated in any way. Once the verification is completed, the winning amount is credited to the individual’s account. However, if your prize falls in the tax bracket, an amount (tax) will also be deducted and the remaining amount will be credited to the winner’s account.

