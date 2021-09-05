West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Result for September 5; Check Details

Are you interested in participating in September 5 Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati lottery? Every week, the West Bengal Lottery Department organises several lotteries through which people can place their bets and win money. Every Sunday, the department organises the Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Lottery. The results for the same are revealed on the West Bengal Lottery department’s official website, that is www.lotterysambadresult.in.

At 4 pm IST, the winning list is released on the website. The participants who have bought the ticket for September 5 lottery should make sure they don’t misplace it because if you win the lucky draw, you might get a chance to lay hands on monetary rewards.

There are five prizes for the winners of Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Lottery:

The lucky winner of Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Lottery who bags the first spot in the lottery is awarded with a prize of Rs 50 lakh.

The individual who lands second in the winning list is rewarded with Rs 9,000, while the winner of the third spot gets Rs 500.

Along with this, Rs 250 is given to the fourth placed and the individual who secures the fifth spot is granted Rs 120.

Apart from these winning prizes, a consolation prize of Rs 1,000 is also given out to a lucky winner of the Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Lottery.

If you have managed to secure a spot in the winning list of September 5 Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Lottery, you have only 30 days in hand to claim your respective rewards. Winners have to submit a valid photo ID proof along with the winning ticket at the West Bengal State Lottery department’s office.

The winning ticket should not be damaged. Post-verification, the winning amount is credited to the individual’s account. However, if your monetary prize falls in the tax bracket, an amount (tax) will be deducted. Once the tax is deducted, the remaining amount will be credited to the winner’s account.

