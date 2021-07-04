West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Results for July 4; Check Details

Every Sunday, the Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Lottery is held by the West Bengal State Lottery department. The results for the Sunday lottery are declared on the department’s official website, www.lotterysambadresult.in at 4 pm IST. If an individual is willing to try his luck in the lottery game and has brought the ticket for July 04, then handle it with care. If you are lucky enough to find a place in the winning list of Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Lottery, you have a limited time to claim the reward.

For the winners of Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Lottery, the lottery department offers five prizes. The person who gets the first spot on the list takes home the prize money of Rs 50 lakh while Rs 9,000 is given to the person who finishes on the second spot. The individual who comes third gets a prize of Rs 500 in the lottery game, while the fourth winner is granted Rs 250. A reward of Rs 120 is given to the person who makes it to the fifth position. Apart from these prizes, a consolation prize of Rs 1,000 is also given to one lucky contestant.

The rewards for the Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Lottery should be claimed within 30 days after the results are announced. In order to avail the prize, a valid photo ID proof along with a winning ticket has to be submitted at the office of the West Bengal State Lottery department. After the verification is completed, the winning amount is credited to your account. Notably, if the prize comes under the tax bracket, then the tax will be deducted and the remaining amount is credited.

If you have bought the ticket for July 04 Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Lottery, these are the steps to check the results -

Step 1: Search www.lotterysambadresult.in on any internet browser

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link reading Sunday, July 04, Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Lottery

Step 3: Once you click the above link, you will be directed to the window, which will display the results of the lottery. Match the winning numbers with your ticket number

Throughout the week, similar lotteries like Bangalakshmi Torsha, Bangabhumi Ajay, Bangabhumi Ichamati, Bangalakshmi Teesta, Bangabhumi Raidak, and Bangasree Damodar are organized by the Bengal lottery department.

