West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati  Results For November 28; Check Details

West Bengal’s ‘Dear Bangasree Ichamati’ lottery is held every Sunday in the state. Today, November 28, the West Bengal State Lottery Department will announce the results of the Dear Bangasree Ichamati lottery. The results will be put out on the official website of the department, lotterysambadresult.in by 4 pm.

If you are placing a bet for the first time in West Bengal’s Sunday lottery, the Dear Bangasree Ichamati lottery offers five monetary rewards along with a consolation prize. The ticket holder who bags the first spot in the winning list will take home a whooping sum of Rs 50 lakh. It is followed by the second spot winner who gets Rs 9,000 as the prize. For securing the third spot in WB’s Dear Bangasree Ichamati lottery, the individual will receive Rs 500. Rs 250 and Rs 120 is awarded to the people who bag the fourth and fifth position respectively in the winning list. A consolation prize of Rs 1,000 will also be announced for one lucky winner today.

How to check the result of the West Bengal State Lottery Sambad Dear Bangasree Ichamati? Here are the steps:

Step 1: Open the website of Sambad Lottery or simply follow the link - lotterysambadresult.in.

Step 2: Look for the link - ‘Lottery Sambad Result 28.11.2021 Dear Bangasree Ichamati 4.00 pm result. Tap on it.

Step 3: The link will redirect you to November 28 Dear Bangasree Ichamati’s result

If a ticket holder’s ticket matches with the numbers of the winning list, they will have to report to the West Bengal Gazette office to claim the money. From the day of the announcement of result, the winners have only 30 days to claim the prize. Once the 30-day time period is over, the lottery ticket becomes invalid, meaning the ticket holder cannot claim any prize.

Participants should know that a verification process is also held at the West Bengal Gazette office. Following this, they have to surrender their winning ticket and identification proof. Post verification, the prize money will be transferred into the individual’s account.

West Bengal State Lottery weekly games names:

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

