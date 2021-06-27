West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Results for Sunday, June 27 at 4 PM; Here's How to Check

West Bengal State Lottery department holds the Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Lottery every Sunday and the results for the same are declared at 4 PM IST on the department’s official website, www.lotterysambadresult.in. If you have bought the lottery ticket for June 27 to try out your luck, then make sure you don’t lose it.

If you are able to bag a place in the winning list of the Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Lottery, then claim your reward within time. After the results are announced, you have exactly 30 days in hands to claim the prize money.

All you have to submit is the winning ticket and a valid photo ID proof at the office of the West Bengal State Lottery department. Once you submit both, the department will credit the winning amount. It is also important to note that the tax will be deducted, if the winning amount comes under the tax bracket.

The lottery department offers five prizes on Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Lottery.

The person who bags the first prize takes home a prize of Rs 50 lakh. The winner of the second spot gets Rs 9,000. The third prize for the lottery is Rs 500 while the fourth is Rs 250. Rs 120 is given to the one who bags the fifth position. But apart from this, a consolation prize of Rs 1,000 is also given.

If you have the ticket, these are the steps to check the results for Sunday, June 27 Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Lottery:

Step 1: Search www.lotterysambadresult.in on an internet browser

Step 2: On the home page, a link reading Sunday, June 27, Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Lottery will appear

Step 3: On clicking the above link, you will be directed to the window displaying results. Carefully, cross-check the winning numbers with your ticket number

Similar lotteries like Bangabhumi Ichamati are organized throughout the week by the Bengal lottery department.

