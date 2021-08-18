West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery Result for August 18; Check Details

West Bengal Lottery Sambad Dear Bangabhumi Raidak is a weekly lottery rolled out every Wednesday. The results of this popular weekly West Bengal Sambad Lottery will be announced at 4 pm. The results for West Bengal ‘Dear Bangabhumi Raidak’ lottery draw for August 18 will be updated on the official portal lotterysambadresult.in. The cost of per ticket is Rs 6. Those who have purchased the Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery ticket can find out if their luck has been favoured. The lottery ticket holders can check results, once declared, to view their lucky numbers on the winners list.

The price structure for the lucky winners is as below:

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9.000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Fifth prize: Rs 120

Follow these easy steps to check lottery results for August 18, 2021:

Step 1: Visit the West Bengal lottery department official website,www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Look for “Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery 4 PM’ on the homepage and click

Step 3: You will be redirected to a fresh web page revealing a list of winning lottery ticket numbers

Step 4: Carefully match the numbers as displayed with those on your lottery ticket to see if you are one of the lucky winners

If you are lucky to find your ticket number on the results page, you should report to the West Bengal Gazette office if you wish to claim the prize. The validity of the winning ticket number is 30 days from the date of announcement of the results. Submit your winning ticket to the authorities and also a valid identity proof, which will be verified. Post the process, the entitled winner can take the amount home.

Here is a day-wise list of the seven lotteries rolled out by the West Bengal State Lottery Department:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

