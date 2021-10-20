West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery Results for October 20; Here's How to Check

A number of lotteries are organised by the West Bengal State Lottery department throughout the week. These lotteries give locals a chance to lay hands on excitingprizes by simply placing bets and putting their luck to test. Every Wednesday, the department organises the Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery at the very famous Ganesh Chandra Avenue in Kolkata. The October 20 Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery result will be released via the official portal lotterysambadresult.in at 4 pm. The winners of any West Bengal lottery are decided by a lucky draw, which is conducted under the supervision of two independent judges. The individuals, whose lottery ticket numbers get displayed in the result pdf, win a certain prize amount depending on the position they bag in the winning list.

The prizes offered on grabbing each position in a particular WB lottery are stated on the official website of the state lottery department. However, for the West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Raidak, lottery prizes are stated here as well:

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9,000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Fifth prize: Rs 120

A consolation prize of Rs 1,000 is also given to one lucky winner.

If you have bought the ticket for the West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery, this is how you can check the result for October 20:

Step 1: Open the official portal of West Bengal lottery Sambad or simply click on the link - www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the state lottery department, look for the link that will lead you to the Dear Bangabhumi Raidak 4.00 pm result, dated October 20.

Step 3: Click on the link and the result pdf will get displayed

Step 4: The ticket holders of the West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery can now check the winning lottery numbers in the pdf

In case you have bagged a spot in the winning list of Wednesday’s lottery, head to the West Bengal Gazette office to claim the prize. Make sure you carry the winning ticket and identification proof. Winners of the weekly lottery draw are required to claim their winning amount within 30 days. Post verification, the prize amount is credited to the bank.

