West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Result at 4 PM; 1st Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

Lottery ticket holders must brace themselves and get ready with their lottery tickets this Wednesday. The West Bengal Lottery Sambad will be conducting the lucky draw for Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery ticket this afternoon. The results of today’s lucky draw will be available on the official website of Lottery Sambad at www.lotterysambadresult.in at 4pm.

If you happen to be one of the ticket holders of October 27, 2021 Dear Bangabhumi Raidak ticket then you stand a chance of winning some exciting money prizes. Ticket-holder whose ticket is declared as the first prize winner of Dear Bangabhumi Raidak will take home Rs 50 lakh. The first runners-up Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lucky draw will get to take Rs 9,000 followed by Rs 500 for the second runners-up prize winner. The fourth prize for Wednesday’s Dear Bangabhumi Raidak is worth Rs 250, while the fifth prize winner of the lucky draw will receive Rs 120. The consolation prize of Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Rs 1,000.

Follow these steps to check today’s Dear Bangabhumi Raidak West Bengal Lottery Sambad results to see the winning list:

Step 1: Results of Dear Bangabhumi Raidak will be announced on the official website which can be accessed following this link: www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: The homepage of the official lottery website will feature several lottery results. Here you have to click on the tab that reads, “4 pm result.”

Step 3: You will be taken to a new web page which will display the West Bengal “Dear Bangabhumi Raidak” result for Wednesday.

Step 4: The list of winning lottery tickets will be displayed on this webpage

Winners of Dear Bangabhumi Raidak will have to claim the prize money from the West Bengal Gazette office within 30 days. Winners must note that they will have to visit the lottery office with their lottery ticket, address, signature and other officially required identification documents for the mandatory verification process. After successful verification the prize money will be transferred to the winners in a few days.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.