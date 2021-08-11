West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Result for August 11 at 4 PM, 1st Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

Enthusiastic lottery lucky draw participants who have bought the West Bengal Lottery department’s Dear Bangabhumi Raidak tickets for Wednesday will get to know the results today. Participants should mark the time 4 pm to gather around their nearest smartphone or computer to access the winning list of today’s lucky draw through the official website at: www.lotterysambadonline.com.

Ticket-holder who will win the top prize for today’s Dear Bangabhumi Raidak will receive Rs 50 lakh. This will be followed by the second prize winner who will take home Rs 9,000. The second runner-up of Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lucky draw will be awarded Rs 500, while the fourth prize winner will take home Rs 250. Lucky ticket-holders will also win a fifth prize of Rs 120 and a consolation prize of Rs 1,000 will be awarded to another participant.

To know if you have made it to the list of winning lottery tickets, follow these steps to check if you have won any prize for August 11 Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery:

Step 1:The first step would be to visit the official website of West Bengal lottery sambad through internet browser or follow the given link: www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Participants will be welcomed to the homepage of the website where they will have to click or tap on the red tab hyperlink that reads ‘4 pm result’

Step 3: The lucky draw results for Dear Bangabhumi Raidak will be displayed on the fresh web page

Step 4:Get your lottery ticket and tally the winning ticket numbers with your lottery ticket number to see if you have won any prizes under the Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery.

Prize winners of the West Bengal Sambad Lottery have to claim the money prize by visiting the West Bengal Gazette office within 30 days of the announcement of the result. Winning participants should remember that they will be asked to submit a copy of their lottery ticket with their name, address, signature, and other required documents for the authentication process.

