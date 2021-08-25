West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Result for August 25 at 4 PM; 1st Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

Lottery Sambad will be conducting the lucky draw for Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak on August 25. The winners of Wednesday’s lucky draw for West Bengal Lottery department’s Dear Bangabhumi Raidak will be announced later in the afternoon today. To check the official result for Dear Bangabhumi Raidak, visit the official website at 4pm by following this link: www.lotterysambadonline.com. If you happen to have purchased a ticket for today’s lucky draw priced at Rs 6 you have a chance of winning several prizes.

The ticket number that will win the first prize for Dear Bangabhumi Raidak will receive Rs 50 lakh. Ticket number which wins the first runners up prize will take home Rs 9,000 followed. The prize money for second runners up is Rs 500 and the fourth prize gets Rs 250. The state lottery department also has a prize money for a fifth prize winner of Rs 120. A consolation prize of Rs 1,000 will also be awarded to one lucky winner of Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak lottery.

With the help of following steps you can check the winning list of today’s Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak lottery winners:

Step 1: On your preferred search engine, feed in the official web address of West Bengal State lottery department or follow the given link on your smartphone or computer: www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: A list of results for today’s lucky draw will be mentioned on the homepage of the official lottery website. You must click on the hyperlink that reads ‘4 pm result.’

Step 3. Winning lottery ticket numbers for Dear Bangabhumi Raidak will appear on a fresh webpage.

Step 4. Check the ticket numbers on the list to see if your number is mentioned in it

Winners of Wednesday’s Sambad Lottery, will have to claim the prize money by visiting the West Bengal Gazette office within 30 days of the announcement of the results i.e. August 25. Winners will also have to submit a copy of their lottery ticket to the concerned department with their identification documents for further verification.

