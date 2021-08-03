West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Result for August 3 at 4 PM, 1st Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

In pursuit of winning exciting money prizes at the West Bengal lottery lucky draw, many participants buy the tickets daily. The results for Tuesday’s West Bengal Lottery Dear Bangabhumi Raidak will be announced in the afternoon. To check the result for the Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lucky draw,visit the official website at: www.lotterysambadonline.com.

Winner of the first prize in today’s lucky draw for Dear Bangabhumi Raidak will receive Rs 50 lakh, while the first runners up will win Rs 9,000, followed by the second runnerup of Dear Bangabhumi Raidak who will be given Rs 500. Winner of the fourth prize will take home Rs 250. There is a fifth prize of Rs 120 for today’s lucky draw as well and a consolation prize of Rs 1,000 for one of the lucky winners.

Follow the given steps if you wish to see today’s list of winning lottery tickets for Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lucky draw:

Step 1: Official website of West Bengal State lottery will release the list of winning lottery tickets at:www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: The official lottery website will feature the red tab hyperlink that will read ‘4 pm result’

Step 3: As you click the red tab, you will be redirected to a fresh web page that will show you the result for today’s Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lucky draw

Step 4: Tally the winning ticket numbers with your lottery ticket to see if you happen to have won any of the given prizes listed above

If you find your ticket number mentioned in the winning list of the West Bengal Wednesday Sambad Lottery for August 3, you must claim it by visiting the West Bengal Gazette office within 30 days of the announcement. Winning participants will be required to submit a copy of their winning lottery ticket to the concerned department with documents that give proof of their identity for further verification.

