West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Result for June 16 at 4 PM, 1st Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

The West Bengal lottery department will be announcing the winning tickets of Dear Bangabhumi Raidak, at 4 pm on Wednesday. Participants can check the result available on the website of Lottery Sambad at www.lotterysambadresult.in.

Those who happen to have bought the tickets for today’s lucky draw stand a chance of winning some impressive money prizes. The first prize for Dear Bangabhumi Raidak is Rs 50 lakh. The first and second runner up of today’s lottery lucky draw will win Rs 9,000 and Rs 500, respectively. The fourth prize winner will receive Rs 250 from the lottery department, while fifth prize winner will take home Rs 120. One lucky participant also stands a chance of winning the consolation prize of Rs 1,000.

Here is how you can check today’s West Bengal Lottery Sambad results:

Step 1: To check winning tickets of Dear Bangabhumi Raidak, enter the official website of West Bengal Sambad Lottery i.e. www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: As the homepage of the official West Bengal lottery website opens, click on the highlighted tab that reads, “4 pm result”

Step 3: Users will be redirected to a new web page that will display the winning tickets of West Bengal ‘Dear Bangabhumi Raidak’ for Wednesday

Step 4: The list of winning lottery tickets will be available on the web page, here you can search for your ticket number and see if it happens to win any prize

The lucky participants who find their ticket number matching with any prize winning ticket number on the list will have to claim it from the West Bengal Gazette office within 30 days.

While visiting the lottery office, winners will have to submit their lottery ticket to the concerned department with the name, address, signature and required identification documents. The state lottery department will carry out a verification process and hand over the prize money to the winner after mandatory tax deductions.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here