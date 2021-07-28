West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Results at 4 PM; Step-by-step Guide to Check

If you have been anticipating the results of Wednesday’s Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery ticket for Wednesday, July 28, then today is the day you may want to reach for your ticket. The results for today’s West Bengal Lottery Sambad will be announced in the afternoon. Ticket-holders can check the official result for Dear Bangabhumi Raidak by visiting the official website atwww.lotterysambadonline.com.

Winners of today’s lottery ticket winners will be receiving some exciting money prizes. The top prize winner of Dear Bangabhumi Raidak’s lucky draw will receive Rs 50 lakh, while the first runner-up will take home Rs 9,000. The second runner-up of Dear Bangabhumi Raidak will be awarded Rs 500, followed by the fourth winner who will win Rs 250. The fifth prize of Lottery Sambad will take Rs 120. A consolation prize of Rs 1,000 will also be given by the state lottery department on Wednesday.

Follow these simple steps if you wish to check the winning lottery tickets for July 28 Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lucky draw:

Step 1: Since the results of the lucky draw will be posted on the official website of West Bengal State lottery Sambad department, users must follow the given link atwww.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Once you reach the homepage of the official lottery website, click on the red rectangular tab hyperlink that reads ‘4 pm result’

Step 3: The lucky draw results of Wednesday’s Dear Bangabhumi Raidak result will appear on a fresh web page

Step 4: Once on this web page, ticket-owners can tally the winning ticket numbers with their lottery ticket numbers to see if they have made it to the winning list

If the winning list of the West Bengal Wednesday Sambad Lottery features your ticket number, you will have to claim the prize money by visiting the West Bengal Gazette office within 30 days of the announcement of the winners. Participants who have won any of the prizes will have to present a copy of their lottery ticket to the concerned department with their name, address, signature, and other required documents for further verification.

