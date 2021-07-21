West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Results at 4 PM; Step-by-step Guide to Check

Lottery ticket-holders of today’s West Bengal Lottery Sambad Dear Bangabhumi Raidak, who are driven by the thrill and excitement of striking luck, will get to know the result for the lucky draw on Wednesday afternoon. West Bengal lottery department will be announcing the results of Dear Bangabhumi Raidak’s lucky draw at 4 pm today and the winning list will be available on the website of Lottery Sambad at www.lotterysambadresult.in.

Those ticket-holders who have been anticipating the results of today’s lucky draw may stand a chance of winning some impressive money prizes. Participant winning the first prize of Dear Bangabhumi Raidak will receive Rs 50 lakh, while the second prize winner will get to take Rs 9,000. Third prize winner of the lucky draw will receive Rs 500, while the fourth prize winner will get Rs 250. The fifth prize for today’s Dear Bangabhumi Raidak is worth Rs 120. One of the lucky participants of Dear Bangabhumi Raidak also stands a chance of winning the consolation prize of Rs 1,000.

Follow these steps to check today’s West Bengal Lottery Sambad lucky draw results:

Step 1: The result for Dear Bangabhumi Raidak will be announced on the official website of West Bengal Sambad Lottery which can accessed through following the given link: www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the official West Bengal lottery website, click on the tab that reads, “4 pm result”

Step 3: This will redirect you to a new web page displaying the West Bengal ‘Dear Bangabhumi Raidak’ for Wednesday July 21

Step 4: The winning list of lottery tickets will appear on the web page. Here, you can search for your lottery ticket number and see if you have won any prize

Those participants who find their ticket number matching with any of the prize-winning ticket numbers in West Bengal Sambad Lottery, will have to claim it by visiting the West Bengal Gazette office within 30 days. One would also have to submit their lottery ticket to the concerned department with the name, address, signature and other required identification documents.

