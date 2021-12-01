West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Results for December 1 at 4 PM, Here's How to Check

Today, December 1, the West Bengal State Lottery Department will release the results of the DearBangabhumi Raidak lottery. The department of the state hosts daily lotteries at Ganesh Chandra Avenue in Kolkata. The winners are announced through a lucky draw, held under the supervision of two independent judges. The West Bengal legalised lottery draw results will be updated at 4pm on its official website, www.lotterysambadresult.in in a pdf. One can also find the results in local newspapers, published across the state. State authorised lottery shops sell per ticket for Rs 6.
Prize structure:
First prize: Rs 50 lakh
Second prize: Rs 9,000
Third prize: Rs 500
Fourth prize: Rs 250
Fifth prize: Rs 120
Consolation prize: Rs 1,000
This is how you can check Dear Bangabhumi Raidak results for December 1:
Step 1: Go to the official Sambad Lottery website or follow the link - lotterysambadresult.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, locate the link reading ‘Lottery Sambad Result 01.12.2021 Dear Bangabhumi Raidak’ 4.00 pm result and click
Step 3: A winning numbers list in a pdf will open on the screen
Step 4: Carefully scan the list to spot your ticket number
Points to remember:
If you are one of the winners of the West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery, you must confirm from the West Bengal Gazette office by reporting. Once your winning status is confirmed, you can claim your prize sum within 30 days. You will have to produce your winning lottery ticket along with a valid photo identification proof to the department officials for verification. The winning amount is subjected to tax deduction, if under the tax bracket.
West Bengal State weekly lottery:
Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta
Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha
Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak
Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi
Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay
Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar
Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati
