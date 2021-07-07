West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Results for July 7; Check Details

Brace yourselves if you have bought Wednesday’s West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery ticket. The West Bengal Lottery Sambad department will be conducting the lucky draw for July 7 Dear Bangabhumi Raidak. Results of the lucky draw will be made available at 4pm on the official website of Lottery Sambad at www.lotterysambadresult.in

If you are one of the ticket-holders of Dear Bangabhumi Raidak then you may stand a chance of winning some exciting prizes today. The first prize winner of Dear Bangabhumi Raidak will be taking home Rs50 lakh, followed by the first runners up prize winner will get to take Rs9,000 followed by Rs500 for the third prize winner.

Fourth prize for the Dear Bangabhumi Raidak will be receiving Rs250, while fifth prize is worth Rs120. One lucky winner will also win the consolation prize of Rs1,000 given by the state lottery department.

Following these simple steps to check today’s West Bengal Lottery Sambad results and see if your ticket has made it to the winning list:

Step 1: Results of Dear Bangabhumi Raidak will be made available on the official website of West Bengal Sambad Lottery, visit the official website using any search engine of your choice or follow the link at: www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: The homepage of the official lottery website appearing on your screen will feature a tab that reads, ‘4 pm result’. Click on this tab

Step 3: A new web page will appear which will display the West Bengal ‘Dear Bangabhumi Raidak’ result for Wednesday

Step 4: The list of winning lottery tickets will be mentioned on this webpage. Search for your ticket number to see if you have won any prize

Those who find their ticket number on the winners’ list must claim the prize money from the West Bengal Gazette office within 30 days from the day of announcement i.e. July 7. Visit the lottery office with your winning lottery ticket, address, signature and valid identification documents for the mandatory verification process.

