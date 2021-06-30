West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Results for June 30; Here's How to Check

If you bought West Bengal Lottery Sambad Dear Bangabhumi Raidak tickets for June 30 in your pursuit ofwinning prize money, today is the day the results of the lucky draw will be announced. The results for Wednesday’s West Bengal Lottery Sambad Dear Bangabhumi Raidak will be announced in the afternoon at 4pm. To check the result for Dear Bangabhumi Raidak visit the official website at: www.lotterysambadonline.in.

The lucky winner of the first prize for Dear Bangabhumi Raidak will take home Rs 50 lakh while the first runners up will be given Rs 9,000 by the state lottery department. The second runners up of Dear Bangabhumi Raidak will win Rs 500 and the fourth winner will receive Rs 250. The state lottery department also runs a lucky draw for the fifth prize worth Rs 120 and a consolation prize of Rs1,000 for a lucky winner.

Follow these steps to if you wish to check the list of winning lottery tickets for June 30 Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lucky draw:

Step 1: Go to the official website of West Bengal State lottery department or follow the given link:www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: The homepage of the West Bengal official lottery website will feature a red tab hyperlink that reads “4 pm result.” Click on this tab.

Step 3: West Bengal Lottery Department’s Dear Bangabhumi Raidak result for Wednesday will appear on a fresh web page on your screen.

Step 4: Get your lottery ticket and tally the winning ticket numbers with the number mentioned on your ticket to see if you have won any prize.

Those ticket-holders who find their ticket numbers mentioned in the winning list of the West Bengal Wednesday Sambad Lottery, will have to claim the money by visiting the West Bengal Gazette office within 30 days from the date of announcement of the results i.e. from June 30. Winners will also have to submit a copy of their lottery ticket to the concerned department with their name, address, signature, and other required documents for further verification.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here