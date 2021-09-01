West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Results for September 1 at 4 PM; Check Details

West Bengal State Lottery Department rolls out the weekly lottery Dear Bangabhumi Raidak every Wednesday. The results of this weekly lottery for September 1 will be announced at 4 pm on the official portal lotterysambadresult.in. The tickets for the West Bengal Wednesday lottery can be purchased at Rs 6 from any of the legalised vendors. The participants who have bought the Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery ticket can check their results and prize money by visiting the official portal, once the result is declared. The ticket holder who gets to win the first prize receivesRs 50 lakh while the second winner will get Rs 9000. There are four more prizes offered for the West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery.

The price structure for the lucky winners is mentioned below:

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9.000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Fifth prize: Rs 120

Consolation Prize: Rs 1000

Here are easy steps to check West Bengal weekly lottery results for September 1:

Step 1: Go to the West Bengal lottery department official website or just type and search www.lotterysambadresult.in in the search bar of any internet browser

Step 2: Once the homepage is opened, look for the result link that reads, “Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery 4 PM’ and click on it

Step 3: A fresh web page will be opened displaying the list of winning lottery ticket numbers

Step 4: Carefully match the displayed winning lottery numbers with your lottery ticket number and check if you are one of the lucky winners

The lucky winners whose ticket number is mentioned on the results page will have to report to the West Bengal Gazette office within 30 days of result declaration. The winning lottery ticket number will be valid for 30 days only. The winners will be required to submit a hard copy of their lottery ticket to the concerned authorities along with valid identity proof, for verification. Post the document verification, the entitled winner can take the amount home.

