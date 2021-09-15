West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Results for September 15 at 4 PM, Here's How to Check

Only 13 states are allowed to run a lottery game in India. Of these, the weekly and annual lotteries conducted by the West Bengal State Lottery Directorate are very popular. Organised by the Government of West Bengal, the state lotteries also roll out schemes on a daily basis. The Dear Bangabhumi Raidak is an offline paper lottery, run on every Wednesday of the week.

The winners of this lottery are decided on the basis of draws held at Ganesh Chandra Avenue in Kolkata. If you are interested in participating, you can purchase the lottery ticket from any state-authorised lottery shop for just Rs6. Ticket holders of the Dear Bangabhumi Raidak on September 15 can check the outcome after its declaration.

The winning numbers are updated on the official website lotterysambadresult.in. Additionally, the results are also published in the local leading newspapers. The draws are conducted in the presence of two independent judges and the venue is always fixed. September 15 Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery results will be declared at 4pm. The lottery results are usually published on the official portal in a PDF format.

Prize structure for Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery winners:

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9,000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Fifth prize: Rs 120

Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

Follow the step-by-step guide to check lottery results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of West Bengal State Lottery Department once the results are announced. Alternatively, you can type www.lotterysambadresult.in in the search engine

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Lottery Sambad Result 15.9.2021 Dear Bangabhumi Raidak’ 4 pm result option on homepage

Step 3: On a new page, all the winning ticket numbers will be displayed.

Step 4: Check if your ticket numbers match with the numbers displayed in the winning list on screen. You are a lucky winner, if they correspond.

If you have won any of the prizes, visit the West Bengal State Lottery department office to claim the winning amount within 30 days after the date of the results announcement. There, submit your winning lottery ticket along with a valid identity proof to the concerned authorities. Your documents will be verified to ascertain authenticity. After verification and tax deduction, you will receive the prize amount.

Day-wise list of West Bengal State Lotteries:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

