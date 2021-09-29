West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Results for September 29 at 4 PM, Here's How to Check

The West Bengal State Government will conduct the Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery for September 29. The venue of the lucky draw is Ganesh Chandra Avenue in Kolkata. The department conducts several lotteries daily, weekly and annually in an offline traditional paper method.

Each lottery ticket costs Rs 6 and can be purchased from any state authorised lottery shop. The Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Sambad Lottery is a popular lottery conducted by the State Lottery Department every Wednesday. The result will be released at the official website lotterysambadresult.in at 4 pm. Lottery ticket holders can check the winning numbers by simply visiting the official portal. The entire list will be published online in an easily accessible PDF format.

Winning prizes:

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9,000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Fifth prize: Rs 120

Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

Step-by-step guide to check:

Step 1: Visit the West Bengal Lottery Department official website on any browser or just type www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Look for the hyperlink that reads ‘Lottery Sambad Result 29.9.2021 Dear Bangabhumi Raidak’ 4.00 pm result and simply click

Step 3: You will see a list of winning ticket numbers displayed on your screen

Step 4: Carefully match the numbers on screen with your lottery ticket

Report to the West Bengal Gazette office to claim the winning prize. The lottery ticket holder must carry the winning ticket and a valid identity proof that has to be verified by the officials at the department to ascertain authenticity.

The validity of the winning ticket and its numbers are only within 30 days from the date of the declaration of the result. The winner will receive the prize amount after the verification process and tax deduction.

Day-wise lottery list by West Bengal State Lottery Department:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

