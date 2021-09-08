West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Results for September 8 at 4 PM, Here's How to Check

The Lottery Sambad Dear Bangabhumi Raidak is rolled out every Wednesday by the West Bengal Government. The State Lottery Department will release the results at 4pm. The lucky numbers for September 8 will be updated on lotterysambadresult.in. Interested candidates can check if their ticket won any prize in the lottery draw. The results can be viewed after the announcement. The lottery ticket holders can easily access the results available on the official website. The ticket is sold at state-authorised lottery shops at a nominal price of Rs 6.

Here is the prize structure:

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Fifth prize: Rs 120

Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

Lottery ticket holders can follow the procedure below to check the results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of State Lottery Department or type www.lotterysambadresult.in and search

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the tab that reads ‘Lottery Sambad Result 8.9.2021 Dear Bangabhumi Raidak 4.00 pm result and click on the tab

Step 3: A new page will display the list of winning numbers

Step 4: Match the numbers on the screen with your lottery ticket to see if you have won any prize

The winning ticket holders must visit the West Bengal Gazette office to claim the prize amount. The ticket and the numbers are valid for only 30 days from the announcement date of the results. The ticket and a valid identity proof should be submitted at the state lottery office. The verification process is conducted to check authenticity.

Lotteries rolled out by the West Bengal State Lottery Department are as below:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

