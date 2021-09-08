West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Results for September 8 at 4 PM, Here's How to Check

The Lottery Sambad Dear Bangabhumi Raidak is rolled out every Wednesday by the West Bengal Government. The State Lottery Department will release the results at 4pm. The lucky numbers for September 8 will be updated on lotterysambadresult.in. Interested candidates can check if their ticket won any prize in the lottery draw. The results can be viewed after the announcement. The lottery ticket holders can easily access the results available on the official website. The ticket is sold at state-authorised lottery shops at a nominal price of Rs 6.
Here is the prize structure:
First prize: Rs 50 lakh
Second prize: Rs 9000
Third prize: Rs 500
Fourth prize: Rs 250
Fifth prize: Rs 120
Consolation prize: Rs 1,000
Lottery ticket holders can follow the procedure below to check the results:
Step 1: Visit the official website of State Lottery Department or type www.lotterysambadresult.in and search
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the tab that reads ‘Lottery Sambad Result 8.9.2021 Dear Bangabhumi Raidak 4.00 pm result and click on the tab
Step 3: A new page will display the list of winning numbers
Step 4: Match the numbers on the screen with your lottery ticket to see if you have won any prize
The winning ticket holders must visit the West Bengal Gazette office to claim the prize amount. The ticket and the numbers are valid for only 30 days from the announcement date of the results. The ticket and a valid identity proof should be submitted at the state lottery office. The verification process is conducted to check authenticity.
Lotteries rolled out by the West Bengal State Lottery Department are as below:
Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta
Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha
Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak
Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi
Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay
Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar
Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati
