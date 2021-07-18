West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangalakshmi Ichamati Results for July 18; Check Details

The Sunday lottery organised by the West Bengal State Lottery department is known in Dear Bangalakshmi Ichamati. The result of the July 18 lottery will be declared on the official website — lotterysambadresult.in after a draw of tickets. Those who have purchased the July 18 lottery ticket should be ready with their tickets at 4 pm as the result will released at that time.

The department organises seven daily lotteries including Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta, Dear Bangabhumi Raidak, Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha, Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi, Dear Bangasree Damod, Dear Bangabhumi Ajay and Dear Bangasree Ichamati.

For checking the result of the July 19 Dear Bangalakshmi Ichamati lottery, follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit lotterysambadresult.in through any internet browser of your choice

Step 2: On the homepage of the website you will find a related link that reads, ‘Lottery Sambad Result 18.7.2021 Dear Bangalakshmi Ichamati. Click on it.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where your ‘‘Lottery Sambad Result 18.7.2021 Dear Bangalakshmi Ichamati result will open. Match the winning numbers with your ticket number.

The first prize winner of Dear Bangalakshmi Ichamati lottery will take home Rs 50 Lakh. Other prize winners who will win the second, third and fourth prize will get Rs 9000, Rs 500 and Rs 250, respectively. Apart from this, there is also a consolation prize of Rs 1000.

For claiming the prize money, visit the West Bengal State Lottery Department office within 30 days from July 19. Take a photo ID proof and the winning ticket for verification at the department office. If prize money falls under the tax bracket, then tax will be deducted at the source and only the remaining amount will be credited to the winner’s account.

