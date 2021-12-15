West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak Results at 4 PM; First Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: The West Bengal lottery department will announce the winners of ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak’ lucky draw today, December 15, at Kolkata’s Ganesh Chandra Avenue. The list of winners will be updated on the official website: www.lotterysambadresult.in by 4pm. All weekly lotteries in West Bengal are conducted under the supervision of two independent judges. In this offline paper method lucky draw, the lottery ticket numbers are pulled out for each spot in the winning list.

If you want to participate in ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak’ lottery, buy the lottery tickets from the state-authorised lottery shop, present across the state. A Rs 6 ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak’ lottery ticket, with luck by your side, can win you prize money up to Rs 50 lakh.

Here are the top five prizes, which will be announced by the West Bengal Lottery department in today’s lottery:

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9,000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Fifth prize: Rs 120

Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000

How to Check The Result? Follow these steps to view Wednesday’s lucky draw winners:

Step 1: The list of December 15 winners will be made available at West Bengal Lottery Sambad’s official website. You can simply follow the link - www.lotterysambadresult.in.

Step 2: On the website, click on the hyperlink reading, “Wednesday, December 15, ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak’ lottery result.” The link will guide you to a new webpage featuring a list of winning lottery ticket numbers.

Step 3: Now, the ticket-owners can tally their lottery ticket number with the winning ticket numbers displayed in the pdf list.

In case you bag a spot in ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak’ December 15 lottery, reach out to the West Bengal lottery department office within 30 days, from the announcement of the results. Don’t forget to carry a valid photo identification document, along with the winning ticket to the department office. Make sure the ticket is not torn or mutilated in any way.

