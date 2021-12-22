West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak Results for December 22 at 4 PM; 1st Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: The holiday season is probably one of the best times to win a whopping prize in a lottery. Each day brings a new opportunity for West Bengal lottery Sambad players. On Wednesday, December 22, the Lottery Sambad department will announce the result of the ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak’ lucky draw. If you happen to be one of the ticket-holders of Wednesday’s lucky draw, don’t forget to visit the official website of Lottery Sambad: www.lotterysambadresult.in at 4pm.

The tickets for the West Bengal lottery can be bought for Rs 6 from the state authorised shops. The first prize winner of the ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak’ lucky draw will receive a whopping amount of Rs 50 lakh from the lottery department.

The first and second runner-up of the ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak’ lottery will take home Rs 9,000 and Rs 500 respectively. This will be followed by the fourth prize, the winner of this spot will bag Rs 250 and a fifth prize winner will receive Rs 120. A consolation prize is also announced in Wednesday’s ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak’ lucky draw; the winner will get Rs 1,000.

How to check ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak’ lucky draw results:

Step 1: Head to the official website of the West Bengal Lottery Sambad: www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Multiple lottery results get featured on the homepage, look for the link featuring the “4PM Result” option.

Step 3: The link will redirect you to a new web page, featuring the winning list of the ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak’ lottery.

Step 4: Participants have to match their ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak’ lottery ticket number with the winning numbers displayed on the list.

Winners of Wednesday’s ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak’ lucky draw have 30 days to claim the prize. Lottery winners will have to surrender their lottery tickets along with a valid photo id proof, at the West Bengal Gazette office. After the authentication and tax deduction, the prize money will be transferred to their accounts.

