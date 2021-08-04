West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak Winner to get Rs 50 Lakh

The Wednesday lottery organised by the West Bengal State Lottery Department is called the Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak. The result of this lottery is declared at 4 PM on the department’s official website, www.lotterysambadresult.in. The person who wins the first prize gets to take home a sum of Rs 50 lakh, while the ones who manage the second, third and fourth prizes are awarded with Rs 9000, Rs 500 and Rs 250, respectively.

Further, a consolation prize of Rs 1000 can be won by those who get lucky. Those who win the prizes in today’s lottery need to visit the department office within 30 days from August 4. The winner must also carry their winning ticket and valid photo identity proof for verification purposes. The money will only get credited after all formalities are completed by the department.

For checking whether or not you have won a prize in August 4 Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak lottery, follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to https://lotterysambadresult.in through any internet browser of your choice

Step 2: On the homepage of the website you will see a clickable option that reads, ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak Lottery of August 4’

Step 3: You will be directed to a new window where the result for the August 4 lottery will be displayed

Step 4: Match your Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak Lottery ticket of August 4 with the winning numbers to know if you have won a prize or not

Those winners who have won an amount that falls under the tax bracket should know that they will only receive the money after tax deduction at source. Participants who were not lucky enough this time can try again on any seven days of the week. The other daily lotteries conducted by the West Bengal State Lottery department include Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi, Bangalakshmi Torsha, Bangabhumi Ajay, Bangasree Damodar, Bangalakshmi Teesta, and Bangabhumi Ichamati.

