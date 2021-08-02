West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Result at 4 PM; Here's How to Check

People who have placed their bets on the August 02, West Bengal Lottery Sambad Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta can view the results on the official website of West Bengal’s state lottery department, which is, www.lotterysambadresult.in at 4 pm. Candidates should keep a close eye on the results as they have a limited time to claim the award if they are able to bag a spot on the winning list.

Each lottery ticket, which is sold for Rs. 6 by the West Bengal Lottery Sambad presents the participant a chance of winning exciting prizes. The lucky draw winner, who bags the first spot in the winning list of Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery, will take home Rs 50 lakh on August 02.

The first runner-up will be awarded a prize of Rs9,000. The lucky winner who comes third in the draw will be given Rs.500 and the individual in the fourth place will receive Rs. 250. Along with this, the lottery department gives away a consolation prize of Rs. 1,000 to one of the lucky winners of the draw.

Here are the steps to check if your lottery ticket has made to the winning list:

Step 1: Enter the official web address of the West Bengal State Lottery department in any internet browser or click on this link - www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: The link will lead to the official website of West Bengal Lottery Sambad. On the homepage, click on the hyperlink reading Monday, August 02, Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery result.

Step 3: Once you click on the hyperlink, it will redirect you to a fresh web page where the winning list of Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery will be displayed

Match your ticket number with the winning list on the web page. If you have bagged any spot on the winning list, you have exactly 30 days to claim the prize. If winners report to the office after 30-day time period, they will not be able to claim the money reward.

Along with the winning ticket, participants are also asked to carry a valid photo ID proof. Post the verification, the winning amount will be transferred into the account.

