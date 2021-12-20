West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Result for December 20 at 4 PM; 1st Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: It is time to get hold of your lottery tickets as Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lucky draw results will soon be declared by the West Bengal State Lottery Sambad on their official website: www.lotterysambadresult.in at 4pm today. If you are one of the ticket-holders of Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lucky draw who purchased the tickets of Rs 6 each for December 20, you should keep a close watch on the winning lottery ticket numbers which will be announced later today afternoon.

The top prize money for the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery set at Rs 50 lakh will go to the ticket holder whose ticket number is announced as the winner of the first prize. The second prize of Rs 9,000 will go to the ticket holder winning the first runner-up’s place.

The third prize winner of Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lucky draw will take home Rs 500, while the fourth prize winner will receive Rs 250. A consolation prize of Rs 1,000 will also be given to one of the lucky draw winners of Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta.

Follow these steps to see how you can check Monday’s lottery winning list:

Step 1: Visit the official website of West Bengal State Lottery department following this link www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: The official lottery website will present you with several links to its different lotteries. You have to click on the hyperlink that reads, “Monday, December 20, Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery result.”

Step 3: A new webpage with the list of winning lottery ticket numbers will be available.

Tally your lottery ticket number with the mentioned winning ticket numbers on the list. If you find your ticket number mentioned in the list, you must report to the West Bengal lottery department office within 30 days to claim the prize money. It should also be noted that the winning participants are expected to carry their lottery ticket along with a valid photo identification document.

