West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Result for July 26 at 4 PM; Check Details

People willing to win some money in the lucky draw can place their bets on West Bengal Lottery Sambad Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta on July 26. The ticket-holders are requested to get their lottery tickets out because the results for Monday’s lucky draw will be announced by the West Bengal state lottery department on the official website: www.lotterysambadresult.in at 4pm. Interested participants are required to keep a close watch on the numbers of the winning lottery tickets that will be revealed later in the afternoon.

Each lottery ticket is sold for Rs6 by the West Bengal Lottery Sambad and presents the participant a chance of winning exciting prizes. The lucky draw winner who bags the first prize in the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery will take home Rs 50 lakh on Monday. The first runner up will lay hands on the prize of Rs9,000. Rs500 will be given to the one who wins the third prize in the lucky draw. The lucky winner who bags fourth place will receive Rs 250. Apart from this, the West Bengal lottery department awards a consolation prize of Rs 1,000 to one of the lucky draw winners.

To check if your lottery ticket has made it to the winning list, here are the steps:

Step 1: On any internet browser, enter the official web address of the West Bengal State Lottery department or you can follow this link: www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: When you enter the link, the official website of West Bengal Lottery Sambad will appear on your screens. On the homepage, the hyperlink reading Monday, July 26Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery result will flash. Click on it

Step 3: Once you click on the hyperlink, it will take you to a fresh web page where the winning list of Monday’s lottery will be displayed

Meticulously, match your lottery ticket number with the winning list displayed on the web page. Participants who are able to make up to the winning list for any of the prizes are requested to visit the West Bengal lottery department office within 30 days.

If the winners report to the office after the 30-day time period is over, then they are not eligible to claim the money. Winning participants are also asked to carry their winning lottery ticket and a valid photo ID proof.

