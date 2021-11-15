West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Result for November 15 at 4 PM; 1st Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

Monday is an exciting day for the ticket-holders of West Bengal Lottery Sambad Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lucky draw. This afternoon, the West Bengal lottery department will be declaring the results for the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lucky draw on its official website: www.lotterysambadresult.in at 4 pm. If you are one of the hopeful owners of Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery ticket for November 15,then you should keep a close watch on the winning lottery ticket numbers that will be announced today.

If your ticket number is announced as the first winner of the prize, you will be taking home Rs 50 lakh. If your ticket number is drawn out as the second prize winner, you will have a claim over Rs 9,000. The second runner-up of Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta will take home Rs 500, followed by the fourth prize winner receiving Rs 250. The consolation prize winner of Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta will receive Rs 1000.

To check Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta winners list, follow these steps:

Step 1: Follow the given link as your first step: www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Homepage of the lottery website will list results of several other lucky draws. You have to click on the hyperlink that reads “Monday, November 15, Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery result”

Step 3: Users will be redirected to a new webpage featuring the list of winning lottery ticket numbers for Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Those who find their ticket numbers mentioned in Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta winning list will have to visit the West Bengal lottery department office within 30 days of the announcement which starts from November 15. Visit the office along with your winning lottery ticket and a valid photo identification proof. Winners of Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery must also remember that if their prize money amount falls under the tax bracket then, the prize money will be credited after appropriate tax deduction at source.

