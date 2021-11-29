West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Result for November 29 at 4 PM; Check Details

The West Bengal State Lottery Department will conduct the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta on November 29, Monday. Of the 13 states permitted to conduct lotteries in the country, the most popular lottery schemes are conducted by West Bengal. Held at Ganesh Chandra Avenue in Kolkata, the lotteries are rolled out under the supervision of two independent judges and are organised daily, weekly and annually in an offline, paper method. Lottery tickets can be purchased for just Rs 6 at state-authorised shops.
The Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery results will be revealed at 4 pm, IST. Keep the lottery ticket safely because you might lose the chance to claim monetary rewards, if the ticket is damaged. To view the results, visit West Bengal Lottery department’s official website, www.lotterysambadresult.in.
Prize structure:
First prize: Rs 50 lakh
Second prize: Rs 9,000
Third prize: Rs 500
Fourth prize: Rs 250
Fifth prize: Rs 120
Consolation prize: Rs 1,000
Procedure to view results:
Step 1: Open the West Bengal Lottery Department website or just type and search, www.lotterysambadresult.in
Step 2: Look for the link ‘Lottery Sambad Result 29.11.2021 Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta’ 4.00 pm result and simply click on this tab
Step 3: A list comprising the winning numbers for today’s Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery will appear on your screen
Step 4: Match the winning numbers carefully with your lottery ticket
To claim the prize amount, visit the West Bengal Gazette office. Submit your winning lottery ticket along with a valid identification proof to the officials of the department. They will verify all the required documents to check authenticity. The validity of the winning ticket and its numbers is only for 30 days from the results day. Post the verification and tax deduction process, the winner can receive the prize sum.
Weekly lottery list- West Bengal State Lottery Department:
Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta
Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha
Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak
Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi
Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay
Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar
Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati
