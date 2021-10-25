West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Result for October 25 at 4 PM; Here's How to Check

The much-awaited results of West Bengal State Lotteries Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta tickets for October 25, Monday will be released today. The West Bengal Lottery Sambad will upload the winning list of Monday’s Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery at 4 pm on its official website, www.lotterysambadresult.in. Those participants who have bought the lottery ticket for the October 25 lucky draw are advised to keep a tab on the winning lottery ticket numbers that will be announced later in the afternoon.

The ticket holder whose ticket gets drawn out for the first money prize of today’s Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery, will lay hand on the whooping cash prize Rs 50 lakh. While the ticket-owner who wins in the second round will receive Rs 9,000.

The individual who wins the third spot in the winning list Rs 500, and the fourth prize winner will be awarded Rs 250. Apart from the prizes, a consolation prize is also announced for one lucky winner of Monday’s Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lucky draw. The individual will get Rs 1000.

This is how you can check today’s Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lucky draw winning list:

Step 1: Follow the link - www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: The link will lead you to the homepage of the official lottery website, which will feature hyperlinks to several lucky draws. Click on the hyperlink reading, “Monday, October 25, Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery result.”

Step 3: The hyperlink will redirect the user to a new webpage, where the winning list of Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery will be featured.

The winners of Monday’s Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lucky draw are required to report to the West Bengal lottery department office within 30 days of winning the prize. The winners, along with their lottery tickets should also carry a valid photo identification proof.

Winners of Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta must also note that if the winning amount falls in the tax bracket, tax will be deducted at the source and the remaining amount will be credited.

