West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Result for September 13 at 4 PM, Here's How to Check

The West Bengal Government conducts state lotteries on a daily basis. The Sambad Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta is a popular weekly lottery game, rolled out every Monday. The lottery ticket is sold at state-authorised lottery shops for just Rs 6. If you are interested in trying your luck, you can purchase a ticket. The winning numbers for the weekly lottery is updated at lotterysambadresult.in. The September 13 Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery results will be released at 4pm. You can view the result to see what fate holds for your lottery ticket. The lottery results are published in a PDF format.

Prize structure for Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery winners:

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9,000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Fifth prize: Rs 120

Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

Follow the procedure below to know how to checklottery results:

Step 1: Establish a stable internet connection and open any browser to visit the official website of West Bengal State Lottery Department. Alternatively, you can type and search www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the hyperlink ‘Lottery Sambad Result 13.9.2021 Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta’ 4 pm result.

Step 3: On a fresh page, you will see a complete list of winning ticket numbers

Step 4: Check the numbers on your ticket carefully with the numbers displayed on screen. Your luck has favoured you, if they correspond

The winning ticket holder should visit the West Bengal State Lottery department office to claim the prize amount. You should submit your winning ticket and a valid identity proof, as is requisite, with the authorities. Your documents will be verified by the concerned officials for authenticity. You can take the prize home, once this process is completed. The winning sum is credited after deduction of taxes.

West Bengal State Lotteries day-wise list:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here