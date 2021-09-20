West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Result for September 20 at 4 PM; 1st Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

West Bengal Lottery Sambad department will be conducting the lucky draw for Monday’s Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery. People who bought the tickets for the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta will get to know the results this afternoon. The West Bengal State Lottery department will release the winners’ list on its official website: www.lotterysambadresult.in . Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta ticket-holders will get to know the results by 4 pm.

Those who happen to have bought the lottery ticket for the September 20 lucky draw should keep a close watch on the winning lottery ticket numbers.

The ticket number that wins the first prize for the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery will bring home Rs 50 lakh. This will be followed by Rs 9,000 for the first runners-up and Rs 500 for the third prize winner for today’s lucky draw. The fourth prize winner of Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta will receive Rs 250. The consolation prize is Rs 1,000.

Follow these steps to see how you can check Monday’s Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lucky draw winning list:

Step 1: The official website of the West Bengal State Lottery department will provide you with the winning list hence follow the link: www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: The homepage will feature multiple hyperlinks for the lottery results. Click on the link that shows Monday, September 20, Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta’s lottery result.

Step 3: The hyperlink will take you to a new webpage where the list of Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta winning ticket numbers will be available.

Tally your lottery ticket number with any of the mentioned winning tickets on the list. Winners of Monday’s Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta must report to the West Bengal lottery department office within 30 days. The winners should also carry their lottery tickets along with a valid photo identification proof.

