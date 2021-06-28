West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Results at 4 PM, 1st Prize Winner to get Rs 50 Lakh

If you have bought the West Bengal Lottery Sambad ticket for Monday’s Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lucky draw, be ready to check out today’s results on the official website: www.lotterysambadresult in at 4pm. Those who happen to have bought the lottery ticket for June 28 should keep a close watch on the winning lottery ticket numbers which will be revealed later in the afternoon.

The first prize winner for the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery will take home Rs 50 lakh, followed by prize money of Rs 9,000 for the first runner up. The third prize winner for today’s lucky draw will take home Rs 500, while the fourth prize winner will receive Rs 250. The West Bengal State Lottery department will also award a consolation prize of Rs 1,000 to one of its lucky draw winners.

Follow these steps to see how you can check Monday’s lottery winning list and find out if you are one of the lucky winners:

Step 1: On any internet browser of your choice, type in the official website of West Bengal State Lottery department or follow the given link at: www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: The official lottery website will open with its homepage on your screen. Here you have to click on the hyperlink that shows Monday, June 28, Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery result.

Step 3: The hyperlink will take you to a new webpage where the list of today’s winning lottery ticket numbers will be available.

Get your lottery ticket and tally the number mentioned on it with the winning tickets present on the list. If any of the participants find their ticket number mentioned in the list for any of the prizes, they must report to the West Bengal lottery department office within 30 days of the announcement of results i.e. June 28. The winning participants should carry their lottery ticket along with a valid identification proof.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here