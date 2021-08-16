West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Results for August 16 at 4 PM, Here's How to Check

West Bengal Lottery Sambad Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta is a popular weekly lottery conducted every Monday. The results of the weekly West Bengal Sambad Lottery will be declared at 4pm. The results for West Bengal lottery draw ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta’ for August 16 will be updated on the official website lotterysambadresult.in. The price of each ticket is Rs 6. Those who have bought the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Lottery ticket can see if their luck has been favoured. The lottery ticket buyers can view results, once announced, to check their lucky numbers on the winners list. The first prize winner gets a chance to win Rs 50 lakh.

The following price structure lists the amount for the lucky winners:

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9.000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Fifth prize: Rs 120

You can see the results by following the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the West Bengal lottery department official website or simply type www.lotterysambadresult.in and search

Step 2: On the homepage, find “Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery 4 PM’ and click on it

Step 3: A list of winning lottery ticket numbers will be displayed on a new page.

Step 4: Match the winning digits as displayed with the numbers on your ticket to see if you are a lucky winner

If you happen to be one of the lucky winners, you have to visit the West Bengal Gazette office to claim the prize. The winning ticket number will be valid for 30 days from the date of declaration from the results day. Produce your winning ticket along with a valid identity proof, that will be verified for authenticity. Post the process, the winner can receive the amount which will be credited after deduction of the taxes.

Please check a day-wise list of the seven different lotteries conducted by the West Bengal State Lottery Department:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

