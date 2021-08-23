West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Results for August 23 at 4 PM, Here's How to Check

West Bengal weekly Lottery Sambad Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta is rolled out every Monday and the result is declared at 4 pm on the official website. Those who bought tickets for the West Bengal ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta’ lottery draw for August 23 can check their result at lotterysambadresult.in. The lottery tickets are available at any authorised vendors at the cost of Rs 6. The lottery ticket holders whose luck have been favoured can win a prize of up to Rs 50 lakh. The second prize is Rs 9000, followed by the third and fourth prizes of Rs 500and Rs 2500, respectively. The lottery ticket holders can win any of the prizes if their fortune favours them.

Once the result for West Bengal Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta for August 23 is out, here’s how one can check

Step 1: Search for the West Bengal lottery department’s official website www.lotterysambadresult.in on any internet browser of your choice

Step 2: Once the homepage of West Bengal Sambad lottery is opened, look for “Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery 4 PM’ and click on it

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new web page displaying the list of winning lottery ticket numbers

Step 4: Match your lottery ticket number with the winning numbers displayed on the list and see if you are the lucky one or not

Those who are lucky enough to get their ticket number on the winners’ list willhave to report to the West Bengal Gazette office within 30 days of result declaration to claim the prize. They will be required to submit their winning ticket and valid identity proofto the concerned authorities. Once verified, the entitled winner can take their winning amount home.

