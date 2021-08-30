West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Results for August 30 at 4 PM, Here's How to Check

The Lottery Sambad Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta is a popular lottery rolled out by the West Bengal Lottery Department every Monday. The West Bengal Sambad Lottery weekly draw results will be released at 4 pm. The ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta’ lottery results for August 30 will be updated on lotterysambadresult.in, the official website. Each of these lottery tickets is priced at Rs 6. People who purchased the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Lottery ticket, can check whether luck has favoured them. Buyers check the results to find out if their ticket numbers are mentioned on the winners list.
First prize: Rs 50 lakh
Second prize: Rs 9000
Third prize: Rs 500
Fourth prize: Rs 250
Fifth prize: Rs 120
Consolation prize: Rs 1,000
Lottery ticket holders can follow the procedure mentioned below:
Step 1: Type www.lotterysambadresult.in and search or go to the official West Bengal lottery department site
Step 2: Look for “Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery 4 PM’ on the main page and click on it
Step 3: A list including the winning ticket numbers will appear on the new page
Step 4: Match these numbers with those displayed on your lottery ticket to find out if you are one of the lucky winners
Things to know
Visit the office of the West Bengal Gazette if you wish to claim the prize money. The validity of the winning ticket number is not more than 30 days from the date of declaration of the results. Submit your winning lottery ticket and a valid identity proof, for authenticity. Post the verification process, the entitled winner can take the amount.
The seven lotteries rolled out by the West Bengal State Lottery Department is as follows:
Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta
Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha
Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak
Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi
Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay
Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar
Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati
