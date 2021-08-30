West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Results for August 30 at 4 PM, Here's How to Check

The Lottery Sambad Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta is a popular lottery rolled out by the West Bengal Lottery Department every Monday. The West Bengal Sambad Lottery weekly draw results will be released at 4 pm. The ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta’ lottery results for August 30 will be updated on lotterysambadresult.in, the official website. Each of these lottery tickets is priced at Rs 6. People who purchased the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Lottery ticket, can check whether luck has favoured them. Buyers check the results to find out if their ticket numbers are mentioned on the winners list.

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Fifth prize: Rs 120

Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

Lottery ticket holders can follow the procedure mentioned below:

Step 1: Type www.lotterysambadresult.in and search or go to the official West Bengal lottery department site

Step 2: Look for “Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery 4 PM’ on the main page and click on it

Step 3: A list including the winning ticket numbers will appear on the new page

Step 4: Match these numbers with those displayed on your lottery ticket to find out if you are one of the lucky winners

Things to know

Visit the office of the West Bengal Gazette if you wish to claim the prize money. The validity of the winning ticket number is not more than 30 days from the date of declaration of the results. Submit your winning lottery ticket and a valid identity proof, for authenticity. Post the verification process, the entitled winner can take the amount.

The seven lotteries rolled out by the West Bengal State Lottery Department is as follows:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here