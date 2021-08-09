West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Results for August 9 at 4 PM, Here's How to Check

The West Bengal Lottery Department conducts seven different lotteries for every day of the week. The West Bengal Lottery systems have an official website where they announce the results. The West Bengal Lottery Result draw is scheduled for 3pm on Monday. The result for the weekly lottery draw ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta’ will be updated at lotterysambadresult.in on August 9 at 4 pm by the state lottery department. If you are one of the lottery ticket buyers, you can find out if luck has favoured you. You can check the lottery result and see if you have made it to the lucky winner list.

All the lottery results are declared in PDF format, which can be easily downloaded. The West Bengal weekly lottery ticket can be purchased at a nominal price of Rs 6 from any state-authorised lottery shop.

The highest prize one can win in the Sambad Monday lottery is Rs 50 lakh. The second prize is worth Rs 9,000. The third prize is Rs 500, which is for multiple winners. The fourth prize is Rs 250, which is also given to many valid winners. The fifth prize at Rs 120 is granted to several lottery ticket holders with matching numbers. There is also a consolation prize of Rs 1000, awarded to multiple valid ticket holders.

Lottery ticket holders can follow the steps mentioned below to view the results:

RELATED NEWS Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Lottery Results to be Declared at 4 pm, Click here for More Details

Step 1: Visit the West Bengal lottery department official website or search www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Click on the tab that reads ‘Lottery Sambad Result 9.8.2021 Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta’ 4 pm result

Step 3: A new webpage will be displayed flashing the list of winning lottery tickets

Step 4: Match the winning ticket numbers appearing on the screen with your lottery ticket to see whether you are one of the lucky winners or not

The participants with the winning lottery ticket should report to the West Bengal State Lottery department office if they wish to claim their bumper prize. The validity for the same is within 30 days from the date of the declaration of the result. The winning ticket should be produced along with a valid ID proof to the authorities at the state lottery office for the verification process.

Here is a complete day-wise list of the seven weekly games rolled out by the West Bengal State Lottery Department:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here