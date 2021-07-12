West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Results for July 12; Check Details

The West Bengal State Lottery department will publish the results for Monday’s Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery at 4 pm. Participants can view the results from Lottery Sambad’s official website at www.lotterysambadresult.in. If you have purchased a ticket for the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery, then you must stay alertedabout the winning lottery ticket numbers that will be made public, by the state lottery department, later in the afternoon.

These are the steps to check today’s lottery winning list and cross-check whether your number is there or not:

Step 1: Log on to any official website of the West Bengal State Lottery department, www.lotterysambadresult.in, on any internet browser

Step 2: On the homepage of the official lottery website, a hyperlink reading - Monday, July 5, Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery result will appear. Click on it

Step 3: The link will take you to a new webpage where the winning list of lottery ticket numbers will be displayed

Step 4: Meticulously, match your lottery ticket with the mentioned winning list numbers

If you are lucky enough to find your ticket number in the winning list for any of the prizes, you must claim the reward within 30 days of the announcement. Report to the West Bengal lottery department office with the winning lottery ticket and a valid photo identification proof. After verification, the winning prize will be transferred. There is another thing to note, if the winning prize falls in the tax bracket, then a valid tax will be deducted at the source.

The first prize winner of the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery will lay hands on an amount of Rs. 50 lakh. The first runner-up is given a reward of Rs. 9,000 followed up by Rs. 500 which is awarded to the winner of the third spot. The individual who is able to capture the fourth seat is given Rs. 250. Apart from these prizes, West Bengal State Lottery department also gives a consolation prize of Rs. 1000 to one of the lucky winners.

