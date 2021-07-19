West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Results for July 19; Check Details

Calling for attention to all the ticket-holders of West Bengal Lottery Sambad Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta for July 19, today is the day you may want to hold on to the lottery ticket and see if win any money or not. Get your lottery tickets out, because the results for Monday’s lucky draw by the West Bengal state lottery department will be announced on the official website: www.lotterysambadresult.in at 4pm on Monday. Interested participants should keep a close watch on the winning lottery ticket numbers that will be revealed later in the afternoon.

Sold for Rs6, each lottery ticket by the West Bengal Lottery Sambad presents a chance of winning exciting monetary prizes. The first lucky draw winner of Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery will be winning Rs50 lakh on Monday, followed by the first runner up who will take home Rs9,000. Those who win the third prize in the lucky draw will take home Rs500. The fourth lucky draw winner will receive Rs250. A consolation prize of Rs1,000 to one of the lucky draw winners will also be awarded by the West Bengal state lottery department.

To check if your lottery ticket has made it to the winning list, follow these steps:

Step 1: With the help of any internet browser enter the official web address of West Bengal State Lottery department or simply follow the given link: www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: The official website of West Bengal Lottery Sambad will appear with its homepage on your screens. Here you have to look for the hyperlink that shows Monday, July 19 Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery result.

Step 3: Once you click on the hyperlink, you will be taken to a fresh web page where the list of Monday’s winning lottery ticket numbers will be available.

Tally your lottery ticket number with the winning tickets mentioned on the list. Participants who find their ticket number mentioned in the winning list for any of the prizes must visit the West Bengal lottery department office within 30 days to claim the money. Winning participants should also carry their lottery ticket along with a valid photo ID proof.

