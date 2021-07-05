West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Results for July 5; Check Details

The West Bengal State Lottery department will be running the lucky draw for Monday’s Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery. The results of the lucky draw will be made available at 4pm on Lottery Sambad’s official website atwww.lotterysambadresult.in. If you are one of the ticket-holders of July 5 Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery, then you should keep a close watch on the winning lottery ticket numbers that will be announced later in the afternoon.

The top prize money winner for the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery will take home Rs 50 lakh, followed by a prize of Rs 9,000 for the first runner-up. The third prize winner will be given Rs 500, while the fourth prize winner will receive Rs 250. The West Bengal State Lottery department also awards a consolation prize of Rs 1000 to one of its lucky draw winners.

Follow these steps to see how you can check today’s lottery winning list and find out if you are one of them:

Step 1: On any browser of your choice log on to the official website of West Bengal State Lottery department, www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: The homepage of the official lottery website will appear where you have to click on the hyperlink that shows Monday, July 5, Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery result

Step 3: Clicking on the hyperlink, you will be taken to a new webpage where the list of winning lottery ticket numbers will be mentioned

Step 4: Get your lottery ticket and tally the number mentioned on it with the winning list numbers

If you do find your ticket number mentioned in the winning list for any of the prizes, you must report to the West Bengal lottery department office within 30 days of the announcement to claim the money. Visit the state lottery department with your lottery ticket and a valid photo identification proof. All winners must also remember that if their winning lottery amount falls in the tax bracket, then the prize money will be credited to them after valid tax deduction at source.

