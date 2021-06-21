West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Results for June 21 at 4 PM; Check Details

The West Bengal state lottery department will announce the weekly lottery ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta’ result for June 21 today at 4 pm. The participants of the lottery department can check the Monday lottery result on the official portal https://lotterysambadonline.com/west-bengal-state-lottery-result/. The result is available in pdf form which the participants need to download. The tickets of the West Bengal lottery can be purchased from any of the legalised vendors across the state. The result is published on the basis of a lucky draw.

Here’s how you can check the West Bengal Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery result for June 21:

Step 1:Open any internet browser and type the web address of the official portal of West Bengal Sambad Lottery https://lotterysambadonline.com/west-bengal-state-lottery-result/

Step 2: Once the homepage of the portal is opened, click on the link for ‘Lottery Sambad Result 21.6.2021 Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta’

Step 3: The result pdf will open with winning lottery numbers. One can check the lottery result by searching for their lottery ticket number

The winners of the West Bengal Weekly lottery draw can win an amount of upto Rs 50 lakh. The minimum prize money that a West Bengal Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta participant can win is Rs 120. Know about the complete list of prizes available for the West Bengal Monday lottery draw here:

First Prize -Rs 50 lakhs

Second Prize - Rs 9,000

Third Prize - Rs 500

Fourth Prize - Rs 250

Fifth Prize - Rs 120

Consolation Prize - Rs 1,000

The prize money of the West Bengal State lottery draw can be claimed from the state lottery department within 30 days of the declaration of the result. The winner will need to submit a hard copy of their lottery ticket along with valid ID proof at the West Bengal Gazette office. They can collect their prize money after the document verification and tax deduction as per the state government norms.

